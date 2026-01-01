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Lee Toland Krieger
Lee Toland Krieger Lee Toland Krieger
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Toland Krieger

Lee Toland Krieger

Lee Toland Krieger

Date of Birth
24 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America

Popular Films

Superman & Lois 7.8
Superman & Lois (2021)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
You 7.6
You (2018)

Filmography

Dead Boy Detectives 7.6
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery 2024, USA
Brilliant Minds 7
Brilliant Minds
Drama 2024, USA
Shadow and Bone 7.3
Shadow and Bone
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Superman & Lois 7.8
Superman & Lois
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Deadly Class 7.6
Deadly Class
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, USA
Prodigal Son 7.5
Prodigal Son
Drama, Crime 2019, USA
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2018, USA
You 7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2018, USA
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