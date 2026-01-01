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About
Lee Toland Krieger
Lee Toland Krieger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Toland Krieger
Lee Toland Krieger
Lee Toland Krieger
Date of Birth
24 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Popular Films
7.8
Superman & Lois
(2021)
7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
(2018)
7.6
You
(2018)
Filmography
7.6
Dead Boy Detectives
Horror, Mystery
2024, USA
7
Brilliant Minds
Drama
2024, USA
7.3
Shadow and Bone
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.8
Superman & Lois
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.6
Deadly Class
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, USA
7.5
Prodigal Son
Drama, Crime
2019, USA
7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2018, USA
7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2018, USA
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