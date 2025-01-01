Menu
James Spader
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Spader
James Spader
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Spader
Cannes Film Festival 1989
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
