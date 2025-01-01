Menu
Kinoafisha Persons James Spader Awards

James Spader
Awards and nominations of James Spader
Cannes Film Festival 1989 Cannes Film Festival 1989
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
