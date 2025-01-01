Menu
Awards and nominations of Julie Walters
Awards and nominations of Julie Walters
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actress
Winner
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2006
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
