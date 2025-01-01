Menu
Henrik Ruben Genz
Henrik Ruben Genz
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Best Short Film
Winner
Best Short Film
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2020
Best Film
Nominee
