Elisabeth Moss
Awards
Elisabeth Moss
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elisabeth Moss
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best International Series
Nominee
Best International Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
