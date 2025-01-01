Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ruth Negga
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ruth Negga
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2006
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
