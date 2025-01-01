Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joan Allen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joan Allen
Joan Allen
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joan Allen
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree