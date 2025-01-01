Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Joan Allen Awards

Awards and nominations of Joan Allen

Joan Allen
Awards and nominations of Joan Allen
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more