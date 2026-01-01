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Shana Feste
Shana Feste
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shana Feste
Shana Feste
Shana Feste
Date of Birth
28 August 1976
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Popular Films
7.3
You're Not You
(2014)
7.0
Country Strong
(2011)
6.4
Endless Love
(2014)
Filmography
Heartland
Heartland
Detective, Thriller
2026, USA
6
Boundaries
Boundaries
Drama, Comedy
2018, Canada / USA
6.4
Endless Love
Endless Love
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
You're Not You
You're Not You
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7
Country Strong
Country Strong
Drama, Musical
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Greatest
The Greatest
Romantic, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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