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Shana Feste
Shana Feste Shana Feste
Kinoafisha Persons Shana Feste

Shana Feste

Shana Feste

Date of Birth
28 August 1976 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America

Popular Films

You're Not You 7.3
You're Not You (2014)
Country Strong 7.0
Country Strong (2011)
Endless Love 6.4
Endless Love (2014)

Filmography

Heartland Heartland
Detective, Thriller 2026, USA
Boundaries 6
Boundaries Boundaries
Drama, Comedy 2018, Canada / USA
Endless Love 6.4
Endless Love Endless Love
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
You're Not You 7.3
You're Not You You're Not You
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Country Strong 7
Country Strong Country Strong
Drama, Musical 2011, USA
Watch trailer
The Greatest 6.3
The Greatest The Greatest
Romantic, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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