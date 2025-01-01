Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
John G. Avildsen
Awards
Awards and nominations of John G. Avildsen
John G. Avildsen
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of John G. Avildsen
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Documentary Short Film
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Direction
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Director
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree