Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons John G. Avildsen Awards

Awards and nominations of John G. Avildsen

John G. Avildsen
Awards and nominations of John G. Avildsen
Academy Awards, USA 1977 Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Documentary Short Film
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Direction
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1991 Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990 Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981 Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Director
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more