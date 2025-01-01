Menu
Awards and nominations of Anjelica Huston
Awards and nominations of Anjelica Huston
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1999
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2008
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
