Kinoafisha Persons Don Ameche Awards

Awards and nominations of Don Ameche

Don Ameche
Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1988 Venice Film Festival 1988
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
