Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Saul Zaentz Awards

Awards and nominations of Saul Zaentz

Saul Zaentz
Awards and nominations of Saul Zaentz
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more