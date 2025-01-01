Menu
Saul Zaentz
Awards
Awards and nominations of Saul Zaentz
Saul Zaentz
Awards and nominations of Saul Zaentz
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Film
Nominee
