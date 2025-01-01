Menu
Ansel Elgort
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
