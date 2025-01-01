Menu
Lupita Nyong'o
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lupita Nyong'o
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
Best Virtual Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
