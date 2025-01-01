Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Bruce Dern
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bruce Dern
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Actor
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1983
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree