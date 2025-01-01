Menu
Awards and nominations of Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
