Deborah Kerr
Awards
Awards and nominations of Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1984
Festival Trophy
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1959
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1950
Best Actress
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956
Best British Actress
Nominee
