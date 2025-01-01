Menu
Steve McQueen
Awards
Steve McQueen
Awards and nominations of Steve McQueen
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1963
Best Actor
Winner
