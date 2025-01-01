Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Joan Fontaine Awards

Joan Fontaine
Academy Awards, USA 1942 Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1944 Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941 Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
