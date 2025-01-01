Menu
Joan Fontaine
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joan Fontaine
Joan Fontaine
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joan Fontaine
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
