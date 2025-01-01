Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jena Malone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jena Malone
Jena Malone
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jena Malone
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree