Awards and nominations of Jena Malone

Jena Malone
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
