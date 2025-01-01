Lea Michele

Menu
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
