Kinoafisha Persons Lea Michele Awards

Awards and nominations of Lea Michele

Lea Michele
Awards and nominations of Lea Michele
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
