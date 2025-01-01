Menu
Octavia Spencer
Awards and nominations of Octavia Spencer
Awards and nominations of Octavia Spencer
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
