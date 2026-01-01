Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ginger Rogers
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ginger Rogers
Ginger Rogers
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ginger Rogers
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1970
C.I.D.A.L.C. Silver Medal
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree