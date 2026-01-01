Menu
Awards and nominations of Ginger Rogers

Ginger Rogers
Awards and nominations of Ginger Rogers
Academy Awards, USA 1941 Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1953 Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1970 Berlin International Film Festival 1970
C.I.D.A.L.C. Silver Medal
Winner
