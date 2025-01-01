Menu
Wes Bentley
Awards and nominations of Wes Bentley
Wes Bentley
Awards and nominations of Wes Bentley
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
