Wes Bentley Awards

Awards and nominations of Wes Bentley

Wes Bentley
Awards and nominations of Wes Bentley
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
