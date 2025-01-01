Menu
Bette Davis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Awards
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1937
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
