Kinoafisha Persons James Mason Awards

James Mason
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1955 Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Best British Actor
Nominee
