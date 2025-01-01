Menu
James Mason
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Mason
James Mason
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Mason
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best British Actor
Nominee
