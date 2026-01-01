Menu
Cary Grant
Awards and nominations of Cary Grant
Awards and nominations of Cary Grant
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
