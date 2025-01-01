Menu
Rene Russo
Rene Russo
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
