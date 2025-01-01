Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Rene Russo Awards

Rene Russo
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001 Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
