Kinoafisha
Persons
Benoit Poelvoorde
Awards
Awards and nominations of Benoit Poelvoorde
Benoit Poelvoorde
About
Filmography
Awards
Cannes Film Festival 1992
Special Award of the Youth
Winner
Special Award of the Youth
Winner
Best Feature
Winner
Best Feature
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 1992
Metro Media Award
Winner
Metro Media Award
Winner
