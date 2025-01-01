Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Olsen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Olsen
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree