Nicholas Braun Awards

Awards and nominations of Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun
Awards and nominations of Nicholas Braun
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
