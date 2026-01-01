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Jesse Eisenberg
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Jesse Eisenberg
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2024
U.S. Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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