Kinoafisha Persons Alejandro González Iñárritu Awards

Awards and nominations of Alejandro González Iñárritu

Alejandro González Iñárritu
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
Best Feature
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Winner
Critics Week Grand Prize
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2010 Cannes Film Festival 2010
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022 Venice Film Festival 2022
UNIMED Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2014 Venice Film Festival 2014
Nazareno Taddei Award
Winner
Best Soundtrack
Winner
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2002 Venice Film Festival 2002
UNESCO Award
Winner
UNESCO Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2003 Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Film
Nominee
