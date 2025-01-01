Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Grace Kelly Awards

Awards and nominations of Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1954 Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1956 Golden Globes, USA 1956
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955 Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1954 Golden Globes, USA 1954
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1955 BAFTA Awards 1955
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
