Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nastassja Kinski
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nastassja Kinski
Nastassja Kinski
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nastassja Kinski
Golden Globes, USA 1981
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2018
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree