Nastassja Kinski Awards

Awards and nominations of Nastassja Kinski

Nastassja Kinski
Awards and nominations of Nastassja Kinski
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2018 Moscow International Film Festival 2018
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
