Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
David Yates
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Yates
David Yates
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Yates
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Feature Film
Winner
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Drama Serial
Winner
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Drama Serial
Winner
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best British Short Film
Nominee
Best British Short Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree