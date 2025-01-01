Menu
David Yates
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best British Short Film
Nominee
