Jeremy Renner
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeremy Renner
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
