Timothy Hutton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Timothy Hutton
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
