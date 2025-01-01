Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeff Daniels
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeff Daniels
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree