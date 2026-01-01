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Chiara Caselli
Chiara Caselli Chiara Caselli
Kinoafisha Persons Chiara Caselli

Chiara Caselli

Chiara Caselli

Date of Birth
22 December 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Bologna, Italy
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Mr. Nobody 8.0
Mr. Nobody (2009)
My Own Private Idaho 7.0
My Own Private Idaho (1991)
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione 7.0
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione (2007)

Filmography

Il signor Diavolo 5.8
Il signor Diavolo Il signor Diavolo
Horror, Thriller 2019, Italy
Watch trailer
Mr. Nobody 8
Mr. Nobody Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Father of My Children 6.7
Father of My Children Le père de mes enfants
Drama 2009, Germany / France
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers 6.8
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers
Drama 2008, Italy / Brazil
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione 7
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
Drama 2007, Italy
Ripley's Game 6.6
Ripley's Game Ripley's Game
Drama, Mystery, Crime 2002, Italy / Great Britain / USA
Sleepless 6.2
Sleepless Non ho sonno
Thriller, Horror, Detective 2000, Italy
Beyond the Clouds 6.8
Beyond the Clouds Par - delа les nuages / Al di là delle nuvole
Romantic 1995, France / Italy / Germany
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