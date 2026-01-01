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Chiara Caselli
Chiara Caselli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chiara Caselli
Chiara Caselli
Chiara Caselli
Date of Birth
22 December 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Bologna, Italy
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.0
Mr. Nobody
(2009)
7.0
My Own Private Idaho
(1991)
7.0
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
(2007)
Filmography
5.8
Il signor Diavolo
Il signor Diavolo
Horror, Thriller
2019, Italy
Watch trailer
8
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
6.7
Father of My Children
Le père de mes enfants
Drama
2009, Germany / France
6.8
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers
Terra degli uomini rossi, La / Birdwatchers
Drama
2008, Italy / Brazil
7
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
Cover Boy – L’ultima rivoluzione
Drama
2007, Italy
6.6
Ripley's Game
Ripley's Game
Drama, Mystery, Crime
2002, Italy / Great Britain / USA
6.2
Sleepless
Non ho sonno
Thriller, Horror, Detective
2000, Italy
6.8
Beyond the Clouds
Par - delа les nuages / Al di là delle nuvole
Romantic
1995, France / Italy / Germany
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