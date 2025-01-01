Menu
Carey Mulligan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carey Mulligan
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actress
Winner
Rising Star Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2009
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
