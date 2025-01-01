Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chloë Grace Moretz
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chloë Grace Moretz
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Breakout Star
Winner
Biggest Badass Star
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree