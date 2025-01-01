Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Dennis Hopper
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Awards and nominations of Dennis Hopper
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1969
Best First Work
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1980
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1971
CIDALC Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Villain
Winner
