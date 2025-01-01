Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Dennis Hopper Awards

Awards and nominations of Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper
Awards and nominations of Dennis Hopper
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970 Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1969 Cannes Film Festival 1969
Best First Work
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1980 Cannes Film Festival 1980
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1971 Venice Film Festival 1971
CIDALC Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996 Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Villain
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more