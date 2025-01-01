Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Saoirse Ronan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Saoirse Ronan
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree