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Peter Jackson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Jackson
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2026
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Winner
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Feature Film
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Documentary
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1994
Silver Lion
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1994
Metro Media Award
Winner
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