Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sophia Loren
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sophia Loren
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1961
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2002
Pietro Bianchi Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1998
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1958
Best Actress
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1997
Honorary Prize
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1965
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree