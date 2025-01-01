Menu
Awards and nominations of Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1962 Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1961 Cannes Film Festival 1961
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962 BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2002 Venice Film Festival 2002
Pietro Bianchi Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1998 Venice Film Festival 1998
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1958 Venice Film Festival 1958
Best Actress
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1997 Moscow International Film Festival 1997
Honorary Prize
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1994 Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1965 Moscow International Film Festival 1965
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
