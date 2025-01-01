Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ivan Vyrypaev
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ivan Vyrypaev
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ivan Vyrypaev
Venice Film Festival 2006
Little Golden Lion
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Winner
Best Direction
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2006
Special Diploma of the Jury
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2015
Full-Length Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree