Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ivan Vyrypaev Awards

Awards and nominations of Ivan Vyrypaev

Awards and nominations of Ivan Vyrypaev
Venice Film Festival 2006 Venice Film Festival 2006
Little Golden Lion
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Winner
Best Direction
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2006 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2006
Special Diploma of the Jury
Winner
Full-Length Film
Nominee
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2015 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2015
Full-Length Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more