Kinoafisha Persons Ed Harris Awards

Awards and nominations of Ed Harris

Ed Harris
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000 Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
