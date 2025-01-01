Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ed Harris
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ed Harris
Ed Harris
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ed Harris
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree