Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Roberto Benigni
Awards
Awards and nominations of Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Roberto Benigni
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst New Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1998
People's Choice Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree