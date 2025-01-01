Gael García Bernal

Menu
Cannes Film Festival 2003
Male Revelation
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Rising Star Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2001
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
